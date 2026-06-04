Ashley Cooke Launches 27LIVE at Westin Nashville’s L27 Rooftop

Tuesday night (June 2), delivering a crowd-commanding performance to a packed house at The Westin Nashville’s L27 Rooftop Lounge. Powered by Country Now, the free event reached capacity as fans filled one of Music City’s premier rooftop venues, many dressed in baby blue to celebrate Cooke’s highly anticipated self-titled sophomore album, ashley cooke, arriving August 14 via Big Loud Records and Back Blocks Music.

The launch of the weekly concert series added another milestone to an already busy CMA Fest week for the rising star. Prior to taking the stage, Cooke greeted fans during a “Surf & Social” VIP meet-and-greet presented by Surfside before treating the sold-out crowd to a hit-filled set featuring music from her upcoming album. Highlights included fan favorites “xs” and “high school sweetheart,” along with the live debut of her brand-new track, “dance around it.”

One of the evening’s biggest surprises came when acclaimed singer-songwriter and guitarist Patrick Droney joined Cooke onstage. Droney performed his new single “Back In My Body,” featured on his forthcoming album Made You Look, before teaming up with Cooke for a standout performance of “baby blues,” the pair’s recent SiriusXM The Highway Hot 30 Countdown No. 1 hit.

With support from McCoy Moore and an exclusive merchandise pop-up featuring custom hats and a Get Lit charm bar, the night showcased many of Cooke’s biggest songs to date. Fans were treated to her RIAA Gold-certified No. 1 hit “your place” from her acclaimed debut album shot in the dark, as well as her current country radio single “the hell you are” from her deeply personal 2025 project ace.

The 27LIVE appearance followed Cooke’s participation in Monday’s Rock ‘N Jock Celebrity Softball Game at First Horizon Park, where she joined fellow country stars Riley Green, Gavin Adcock, Zach Top and more for the annual charity event.

Cooke’s CMA Fest schedule remains packed. She is set to perform on the Chevy Riverfront Stage on Thursday before making an appearance at Billboard Country Live at Category 10 on Friday, joining an all-star lineup that includes Tucker Wetmore, Alana Springsteen and several of country music’s fastest-rising names.

With a new album on the horizon and momentum continuing to build, Ashley Cooke’s 27LIVE performance served as a fitting kickoff to one of Nashville’s biggest weeks in music.

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