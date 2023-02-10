WATCH: Keith Urban’s Official Music Video For “Brown Eyes Baby”

Keith Urban released the official music video for his latest single “Brown Eyes Baby” today, his first video release of the year. The song, which entered the Top 15 this week was released late last year. As for the video, “Brown Eyes Baby” was directed by Carter Smith, who also collaborated on Urban hits including “Never Coming Down” and his smash “Blue Ain’t Your Color.”

Next month the four-time GRAMMY© Award winner launches a new Las Vegas residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. It’s currently scheduled to include 16 dates beginning on Friday, March 3rd. Urban will also be playing scattered fairs and festivals this summer.