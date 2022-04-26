LISTEN: Lizzy McAlpine’s “Weird” Featuring Laura Elliott

Five Seconds Flat, the new album from rising artist Lizzy McAlpine, debuts this week at #5 on Billboard’s Heatseekers chart while also peaking at #9 on Alternative New Artist Albums, #19 on Top New Artist Albums charts. Produced by Philip Etherington and Ehren Ebbage, the 14-track album includes contributions from Grammy-Award winners FINNEAS and Jacob Collier as well as Ben Kessler and Laura Elliott.

McAlpine takes five seconds flat in a bold new direction, using her evocative lyrics to create a story arc about heartbreak. The new music finds McAlpine stepping into her own as an artist, building on her past while looking toward the future. “I want to give my fans something different with each record, because I’m different each record,” notes McAlpine. “I want to always be growing and moving forward as an artist.”

Born outside Philadelphia, McAlpine originally gained recognition when she began to share original songs and covers on Soundcloud and YouTube. In 2020, McAlpine released her debut album, Give Me A Minute, chronicling the beginning and end of a romantic relationship. Look for McAlpine at The Basement East September 26th right here in Nashville.