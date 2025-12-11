LISTEN: Leah Blevins, “Be Careful Throwing Stones”

Following the recent release of her Dan Auerbach–produced track “All Dressed Up,” singer-songwriter Leah Blevinsreturns today with another striking preview of her upcoming album. Her new single, “Be Careful Throwing Stones,”showcases the Kentucky native’s vocal purity and her gift for plainspoken, emotional storytelling — all wrapped in a shimmering dose of ’70s retro glamour. (listen above)

Co-written with Auerbach and Daniel Tashian (Kacey Musgraves, Leon Bridges), the song blends Southern rock earthiness with pop-country sheen, anchored by Blevins’ soaring, Karen Carpenter–esque tone. “Be Careful Throwing Stones” follows the warm reception of “All Dressed Up,” recently spotlighted as a “hot new track” by Barnburner, and offers another compelling glimpse into the sonic world of her forthcoming album, All Dressed Up, arriving March 20, 2026.

“This song is about protecting the softest parts of yourself,” Blevins shares. “Dan, Daniel and I were writing from that place where hope meets caution. It’s a reminder to move gently through love — with others and with yourself.”

With both “All Dressed Up” and now “Be Careful Throwing Stones,” Blevins continues to carve out a sound that feels both fresh and timeless. Raised on the bluegrass-tinted country of Loretta Lynn, Patty Loveless, Dwight Yoakam and fellow Sandy Hook native Keith Whitley, she carries that lineage forward with a modern, deeply introspective edge.

“There are all kinds of emotions in this world,” she says. “The best songs hold a few of them at once. Dan gets that. He knows how to let a feeling stretch out and take up space.”

