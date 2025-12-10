Jelly Roll Invited To Join The Grand Ole Opry

Jelly Roll received one of country music’s highest honors this week—an invitation to join the Grand Ole Opry—delivered in a way only Nashville’s own could experience. The Antioch native was surprised with the life-changing news during his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, the world’s #1 podcast, when Rogan played a special video message from Opry member and longtime friend Craig Morgan. An official induction date will be announced soon.

In the heartfelt message, filmed inside the Grand Ole Opry House, Morgan praised Jelly Roll not only for his meteoric career rise but for the impact he’s made offstage.

“Congratulations on all the great things happening in your career and thank you for the positive difference you are making in the lives of so many people who need the help,” Morgan said. “I’ll never forget meeting you at the Opry and hearing how my music helped you through some really tough times. Who would’ve dreamed I’d be back at the Opry House today to say… Jelly Roll, you are officially invited to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry. Welcome to the family, brother.”

WATCH THE MOMENT HERE!

Jelly Roll made his Opry debut on November 9, 2021, and quickly became a fan favorite, returning to the stage again and again while championing emerging talent through the Opry NextStage program. His relationship with Morgan spans back even farther—years ago, just after Jelly Roll’s release from prison, he sat inside the Opry House as Morgan performed “Almost Home,” a moment he has described as “life changing.” The two later shared the song together on the Opry stage, with Morgan presenting him with handwritten, framed lyrics to mark the occasion.

Now, the full-circle moment is complete. The Grammy-nominated singer, songwriter, and genre-shaping force continues to break barriers for Nashville artists. His debut country album Whitsitt Chapel became the biggest new-artist debut of its release year, and his latest project, Beautifully Broken, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200. The album also earned Jelly Roll a 2026 Grammy nomination for Contemporary Country Album of the Year and features his multi-week No. 1, Grammy-nominated single “I Am Not Okay.”

From Antioch to the Opry—Jelly Roll’s story keeps getting more extraordinary, and Nashville is celebrating every step of the way.

