LISTEN: Larry Fleet’s “Like You Used To”

Country hitmaker Larry Fleet just released a brand-new single, blues-tinged “Like You Used To.” (listen above)

Co-written by Fleet with Jamie Moore and Ernest K., the mid-tempo groove leans into warm country soul as Fleet reflects on the little things that once made love feel electric – and how to bring that spark back.

“We’ve all been in that relationship where the fire cools off a bit, and you start looking back, wondering where the spark went,” said Fleet. “That’s what ‘Like You Used To’ is about – but it’s got a groove, and I think a lot of folks will connect with this.”

“Like You Used To” follows Fleet’s “Hard Work & Holy Water” and his recent release “A Lotta Women,” a heartfelt tribute to the kind of steady love that holds it all together – both of which showcase the blue-collar ethos and emotional honesty that define his sound.

Fleet will first take his soulful mix of country, R&B and Southern rock overseas, kicking off the international leg of the tour in Glasgow, Scotland on August 20, followed by shows across the U.K., Belgium and the Netherlands.

