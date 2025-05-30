George Birge & Brantley Gilbert Celebrate Hometown Roots in “Small Forever”

Country hitmaker George Birge has teamed up with country star Brantley Gilbert for a powerful new collaboration that honors the heart and soul of small-town living. Their new track, “Small Forever,” is out now, accompanied by a Corey Miller-directed music video that captures the rugged charm and raw emotion of rural life. (watch above)

“I still think it’s wild that I get to call Brantley a friend,” says Birge. “He’s been a defining voice in this genre for years, both as a writer and a performer. I couldn’t be more fired up about how this song turned out.”

Written by Birge, Taylor Phillips, Brock Berryhill (who also produced the track), and Josh Phillips, “Small Forever” is a slow-burning anthem steeped in hometown pride and backroad memories. With lyrics like “Just like God painted it / Never go changing it / Leave that little dot off the map,” the song paints a vivid picture of places where tradition still matters, and where faith and family never go out of style.

Building on the momentum of his recent release “Back In The Country” and his rising Top 35 single “It Won’t Be Long,” Birge taps into the spirit of rural America. The track’s blend of country instrumentation and hip-hop-influenced beats brings a modern edge to its timeless message.

Birge’s soulful Texas delivery pairs seamlessly with Gilbert’s gritty Georgia growl, creating a dynamic that’s equal parts fire and soul. Their voices swirl like bonfire smoke on a Saturday night, celebrating a way of life that’s as resilient as it is rooted.

With the release of “Small Forever,” Birge continues a banner year that’s already seen him make his Stagecoach debut—surprising fans with a standout performance—and hit the road as direct support for Luke Bryan’s COUNTRY ON TOUR.

