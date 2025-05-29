BMI Throws Another Amazing Rooftop Party

Nashville’s skyline provided the perfect backdrop Tuesday night (May 28) as BMI hosted the second edition of its beloved Rooftop On The Row concert series, presented by George Dickel Whisky. The evening featured unforgettable performances from GRAMMY Award-winner Lukas Nelson and rising star Kaitlin Butts, treating attendees to a night of live music, food, drinks, and stunning rooftop views.

Now in its seventh season, Rooftop On The Row kicked off with high-energy spins from DJ Smoke before BMI’s Mason Hunter welcomed Butts to the stage. A proud Oklahoma native and member of the 2025 Opry Next Stage Class, Butts brought heartfelt storytelling and signature wit to her set, performing fan favorites like “White River,” “Roadrunner,” and the sharp-tongued “You Ain’t Gotta Die (To Be Dead To Me).”

Headliner Lukas Nelson followed with a dynamic set previewing tracks from his upcoming solo album American Romance, out June 20 via Sony Music Nashville. He opened with “Ain’t Done,” “Outsmarted,” and “Pretty Much,” then surprised the crowd by inviting Butts back onstage for a soulful duet of his hit “Find Yourself.” Nelson closed out the night with a stripped-down acoustic version of the title track, “American Romance,” offering a raw and intimate glimpse into the new record.

BMI Rooftop On The Row returns July 15 with Tucker Wetmore and Tanner Adell, followed by Vincent Mason and Max McNown on August 12. The final installment lands on September 9, serving as the official kickoff to AMERICANAFEST, with performers to be announced.

Over the years, the rooftop series has become a must-attend for industry insiders and fans alike, with past performers including Morgan Wallen, Billy Strings, The War and Treaty, HARDY, Colbie Caillat, Maddie & Tae, LOCASH, and more.

