LISTEN: Larry Fleet’s “A Lotta Women”

Country hitmaker Larry Fleet may be a self-proclaimed rollin’, ramblin’ and gamblin’ man, however behind it all is the woman who keeps him steady—his wife. Built from grit and grace, her unshakable loyalty shines as the inspiration behind Fleet’s newest release, “A Lotta Women.” (listen above)

Fleet’s release arrives as his headlining Hard Work & Holy Water Tour spans the United States with sold-out shows featuring Kentucky-rooted Everette on select dates. Showcasing his dynamic vocals and an ace band, he also brings the tour to Europe in August.

Written by Fleet, James McNair and Jake Mitchell, “A Lotta Women” offers a unique perspective on relationships as a touring artist.

“There’s not a lotta women that put up with this kind of life, especially with everything that entails: being gone all of the time and traveling,” Fleet shares. “I’ve got me one of those women that sticks around through it all and gives me the opportunity to pursue this dream. And that’s true for a lot of us workin’ folks.”

A lotta women woulda washed their hands of a man like me

Changed the locks

Pawned the rock

I’d be forgotten but not forgiven

“It’s a different side of me,” Fleet continues. “It’s a little more rock with a cool vibe to it and I dig what our producer Trent Willman did to this arrangement. Hope y’all enjoy.”

The release follows Fleet’s “Hard Work & Holy Water,” which reflects Fleet’s background in pouring concrete by day and playing in local bars by night, encapsulating the work ethic that’s helped the troubadour transition into the independent artist he is today.

Whether writing about his days working construction (“Earned It” and “Working Man”) or balancing his life present-day (“Things I Take For Granted” and “Muddy Water”), you leave Fleet’s 20-plus song headlining sets with a deeper sense of gratitude and optimism he’s proud to impart.

