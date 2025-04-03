 


Thru
April

GRAND OLE OPRY

Show Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
June
2025

CMA MUSIC FESTIVAL

Nissan Stadium | 4 Day Pass, Fan Fair X!

TICKETS
Thru
April

NASHVILLE PREDATORS

Game Schedule & Tickets
Find the BEST Seats!

TICKETS
Kiley Donohoe Launches Greenhouse Management

Kiley Donohoe Launches Greenhouse Management

Iowa-born and Nashville-based CEO / Manager Kiley Donohoe has launched independent management company, Greenhouse Management.

Touting a roster that includes current ACM-nominated multi-hyphenate ERNEST, burgeoning multi-instrumentalist-turned-singer / songwriter Chandler Walters, as well as rising artist-writers Cody Lohden and Rhys Rutherford, the fast growing company seeks to empower creatives across their artistry, built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and ambition.

“It is so important to me to be transparent and to stay true to who you are. I try to stay true to that as a manager,” Donohoe shares with Billboard. “I want to be able to have the bandwidth for all my clients and super-serve them and work with people I believe in and trust, and who believe and trust in me. It’s not about how large [the company] can get, but working with great people.”

“Kiley has always had the artist best interest in mind,” ERNEST adds. “I look forward to seeing what the future brings, and I know that her artists are in good hands.”

Chandler Walters says, “The first one to take care of you and the last one to let you down. I’ve known Kiley since I moved to town; she’s held the keys to my sanity, and it only makes sense for us to tackle my artist career!”

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

Tags

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Eric Church Coming To The Pinnacle May 23 & 24

Eric Church Coming To The Pinnacle May 23 & 24

Eric Church is coming to Nashville’s newest live music venue, The Pinnacle, in celebration of …

LISTEN: Zach Top’s “I Never Lie,” Live At The Ryman

LISTEN: Zach Top’s “I Never Lie,” Live At The Ryman

A new video for Zach Top’s current single, “I Never Lie,” is out today. The …

Destination Guides

Select Language

Destination Guides

Guide to Boynton Beach, FL

Guide to Jupiter Island, FL

Guide to North Las Vegas, NV

Guide to Palm Springs, CA

Guide to Singer Island, FL

Guide to West Palm Beach, FL