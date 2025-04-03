Kiley Donohoe Launches Greenhouse Management

Iowa-born and Nashville-based CEO / Manager Kiley Donohoe has launched independent management company, Greenhouse Management.

Touting a roster that includes current ACM-nominated multi-hyphenate ERNEST, burgeoning multi-instrumentalist-turned-singer / songwriter Chandler Walters, as well as rising artist-writers Cody Lohden and Rhys Rutherford, the fast growing company seeks to empower creatives across their artistry, built on a foundation of trust, transparency, and ambition.

“It is so important to me to be transparent and to stay true to who you are. I try to stay true to that as a manager,” Donohoe shares with Billboard. “I want to be able to have the bandwidth for all my clients and super-serve them and work with people I believe in and trust, and who believe and trust in me. It’s not about how large [the company] can get, but working with great people.”

“Kiley has always had the artist best interest in mind,” ERNEST adds. “I look forward to seeing what the future brings, and I know that her artists are in good hands.”

Chandler Walters says, “The first one to take care of you and the last one to let you down. I’ve known Kiley since I moved to town; she’s held the keys to my sanity, and it only makes sense for us to tackle my artist career!”

