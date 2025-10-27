The Grand Ole Opry Goes Pink for 17th Time

The Grand Ole Opry®, the show that made country music famous, once again joined forces with Susan G. Komen®, the world’s leading breast cancer organization, for the 17th Annual Opry Goes Pink on Saturday night. The evening featured a star-studded lineup and a heartfelt mission — to raise awareness and funds in the fight against breast cancer.

Amy Grant had the honor of flipping the switch, turning the Opry’s iconic barn backdrop a brilliant shade of pink in recognition of breast cancer survivors and those currently battling the disease. The night’s performers included Opry members Carrie Underwood, Vince Gill, The Isaacs, Mandy Barnett, The Whites, and Riders In The Sky, along with rising country artist Sophia Scott.

In a special moment during the evening, Susan G. Komen® presented Dan Rogers, Executive Producer and Senior Vice President of the Grand Ole Opry, with the 2025 Promise Award. The honor recognizes Rogers’ outstanding commitment to Komen’s mission to end breast cancer through advocacy, philanthropy, and leadership.

The Promise Award, established in honor of the pledge made by Komen founder Nancy Brinker to her sister Susan G. Komen, has been awarded to changemakers including Dolly Parton and Trisha Yearwood. Rogers’ recognition places him among an inspiring group dedicated to saving lives and advancing breast cancer research.

Presented by Humana and sponsored by Vanderbilt Health, Opry Goes Pink donates $5 from every ticket sold to Susan G. Komen®, helping fund lifesaving research, support programs, and advocacy efforts.

For nearly two decades, the Grand Ole Opry has turned pink each October to unite the country music community around a cause that touches so many lives — proving once again that music has the power to heal, uplift, and bring hope to those who need it most.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!