LISTEN: Just in Time for Halloween, John Salaway's "Evil Evelyn"

LISTEN: Just in Time for Halloween, John Salaway’s “Evil Evelyn”

John Salaway has dropped the perfect track for spooky season — “Evil Evelyn,” a bluesy rock jam with a haunting groove and just the right Halloween vibe. The song captures that eerie, playful energy of October nights while showcasing Salaway’s signature mix of grit, groove, and musicianship.

If you love live music in Middle Tennessee, chances are you’ve already seen Salaway on stage — whether it’s at the Bluebird Café, City Winery, 3rd & Lindsley, or one of the many venues that keep Nashville’s music scene humming. A true Music City renaissance man, Salaway wears every hat in the business — artist, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and booking agent — and he does it all with style.

Over the years, he’s shared the stage and studio with legends like Peter Frampton, Ben Folds, Anderson East, The Zombies, Denny Laine, The SteelDrivers, and Moon Taxi, among others.

“Evil Evelyn” cements Salaway’s reputation as one of Nashville’s most dynamic and versatile talents — the kind of artist who moves effortlessly between genres while staying rooted in authentic musicianship. With its dark, blues-driven energy and infectious hook, it’s a song built for late nights, flickering candles, and maybe a few ghosts on the dance floor.

Turn it up this Halloween — “Evil Evelyn” proves once again that John Salaway isn’t just part of Nashville’s music scene — he is the scene.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?
Nashville Special Hotel Rate

Nashville.com
The Visitors Guide to Nashville!

 

About Jerry Holthouse

Music editor for Nashville.com. Jerry Holthouse is a content writer, songwriter and a graphic designer. He owns and runs Holthouse Creative, a full service creative agency. He is an avid outdoorsman and a lover of everything music. You can contact him at JerryHolthouse@Nashville.com

Check Also

Tucker Wetmore Brings the Party to Broadway with Pop-Up Bar Experience

Country music’s fastest-rising star Tucker Wetmore brought the good times to Nashville’s Broadway last night …

Dave Barnes Signs with Capitol Christian Music Group

Dave Barnes Signs with Capitol Christian Music Group

Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG) has announced the signing of one of Nashville’s most respected …