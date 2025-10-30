LISTEN: Just in Time for Halloween, John Salaway’s “Evil Evelyn”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

John Salaway has dropped the perfect track for spooky season — “Evil Evelyn,” a bluesy rock jam with a haunting groove and just the right Halloween vibe. The song captures that eerie, playful energy of October nights while showcasing Salaway’s signature mix of grit, groove, and musicianship.

If you love live music in Middle Tennessee, chances are you’ve already seen Salaway on stage — whether it’s at the Bluebird Café, City Winery, 3rd & Lindsley, or one of the many venues that keep Nashville’s music scene humming. A true Music City renaissance man, Salaway wears every hat in the business — artist, songwriter, producer, multi-instrumentalist, and booking agent — and he does it all with style.

Over the years, he’s shared the stage and studio with legends like Peter Frampton, Ben Folds, Anderson East, The Zombies, Denny Laine, The SteelDrivers, and Moon Taxi, among others.

“Evil Evelyn” cements Salaway’s reputation as one of Nashville’s most dynamic and versatile talents — the kind of artist who moves effortlessly between genres while staying rooted in authentic musicianship. With its dark, blues-driven energy and infectious hook, it’s a song built for late nights, flickering candles, and maybe a few ghosts on the dance floor.

Turn it up this Halloween — “Evil Evelyn” proves once again that John Salaway isn’t just part of Nashville’s music scene — he is the scene.

