Tucker Wetmore Brings the Party to Broadway with Pop-Up Bar Experience

Country music’s fastest-rising star Tucker Wetmore brought the good times to Nashville’s Broadway last night with the opening of “Tuck’s Tasty Tavern,” (aka Tootsies) a one-night-only pop-up bar experience with support from NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer.

Music fans 21+ packed the venue for a high-energy night of live music, exclusive merch, and NÜTRL-fueled fun. Wetmore delivered a powerhouse performance filled with his signature blend of soulful country vocals and rock-inspired edge, while fans walked away with limited-edition merchandise to commemorate the unforgettable evening.

“I’m thrilled to continue my partnership with NÜTRL and bring it to the next level with Tuck’s Tasty Tavern,” shared Wetmore. “NÜTRL has naturally fit into my life at home and on the road — it’s real, it’s refreshing, and it’s always part of the good times. This year has been my biggest yet, and I can’t think of a better way to cap it off than performing at my own pop-up bar on Broadway.”

The event marked another milestone in what has been a breakout year for the ACM and CMA Awards-nominated singer-songwriter, who has already surpassed 1 billion career streams. Raised in Kalama, Washington, Wetmore turned a college football injury into a new calling — songwriting — and has quickly become one of Nashville’s brightest new names.

His debut hits “Wine Into Whiskey” (Platinum) and “Wind Up Missin’ You” (2x Platinum, No. 1) catapulted him into the national spotlight, both landing on Billboard’s all-genre Hot 100 in 2024. Following two high-profile features on the Twisters soundtrack, a Grand Ole Opry debut, and a sold-out headline tour, Wetmore’s 2025 debut album What Not To has been praised for blending hard-won life lessons with laid-back singalongs and soul-stirring ballads.

“NÜTRL brings good vibes and great taste to music lovers year-round, and we’ve connected with so many fans through our partnership with Tucker Wetmore,” said Steve Wolf, Marketing VP of Anheuser-Busch’s Beyond Beer Business Unit. “Tuck’s Tasty Tavern is more than just a pop-up — it’s a celebration of Tucker’s incredible year and a chance to connect with the community in a way that feels true to both him and our brand.”

After a whirlwind summer touring with Thomas Rhett, and previous runs alongside Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, and Jordan Davis, Wetmore shows no signs of slowing down. This fall, he’ll hit the road for a new round of festival and headline dates before launching The Brunette World Tour in 2026, with stops across the U.S., U.K., and Europe.

