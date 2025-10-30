Dave Barnes Signs with Capitol Christian Music Group

Capitol Christian Music Group (CCMG) has announced the signing of one of Nashville’s most respected and celebrated singer-songwriters, Dave Barnes, to an exclusive deal with its publishing division. A fan-favorite artist and accomplished writer, Barnes brings more than two decades of experience, platinum-selling singles, and a catalog that spans multiple genres — from country and Christian to pop and beyond.

“I’m thrilled to be writing with Capitol!” Barnes shared. “Katie and the team have been such a joy to get to know, and I really admire the way they approach publishing. They cast a wide net with the kinds of songs they pitch and encourage me to write. Knowing that Capitol is beginning to push into the country market, as well as other genres, is especially exciting to me as I love writing so many different types of music. It couldn’t be a better time to step into this new season with a team that’s already shown so much support and enthusiasm.”

The GRAMMY®-nominated songwriter has penned hits for some of music’s biggest names, including Blake Shelton, Thomas Rhett, Dan + Shay, Carrie Underwood, Reba McEntire, Tim McGraw, NEEDTOBREATHE, and Billy Currington, among many others. His songwriting credits include two No. 1 country singles — “God Gave Me You” (Blake Shelton) and “Craving You” (Thomas Rhett featuring Maren Morris) — as well as Dan + Shay’s No. 2 hit “You”and Lady A’s “Like a Lady,” which reached No. 13. Barnes also scored a No. 1 Christian radio hit with Bethany Dillon’s “All I Need” in 2004.

In addition to his success as a songwriter, Barnes has built a devoted fanbase with his own solo career, releasing a string of acclaimed albums and collaborating with artists such as Ben Rector, Lindsey Stirling, and Ingrid Michaelson.

“Katie Barolak**, Capitol CMG Publishing’s Senior Director of Creative, expressed her excitement about the new partnership: “I am incredibly excited to partner with Dave! I’ve been a fan of his lyrical and melodic sensibilities for years, and to be able to walk alongside him in this next chapter is a dream come true. He’s a musical force to be reckoned with, carries a remarkable work ethic, and is one of the best people in the business. It’s an honor to welcome him to the Capitol CMG Publishing family.”

