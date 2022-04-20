LISTEN: Julia Cole’s “Thank God We Broke Up”

Rising star Julia Cole released a tease of “Thank God We Broke Up” on TikTok and it turned into 1.4 Million views and all of her songs combines have garnered 66 Million cumulative streams.

It seems lyrics like “Thank God we broke up, ’cause you wouldn’t grow up, drink so much you’d throw up, and leave me at the party” resonate with more than a few folks who’ve dodged a bad relationship bullet.

As Julia says with a laugh, “Nothing is as motivating as ‘threats’ like, ‘I’m getting back with my ex if you don’t release this song right now!’ I thought ‘this is awesome… I have to finish writing this song ASAP for the #COLETEAM so they don’t get back with their toxic exes!”

After getting her start in music performing the Anthem before her own high school volleyball games, Julia Cole was soon playing NFL, MLB, MLS, NASCAR, INDYCAR, and ESPN events. Now in Nashville, Julia is building her songwriting chops and has opened for Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood, Jon Pardi, Kenny Chesney, Riley Green, Niko moon and others in over twelve countries.