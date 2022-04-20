Bon Jovi Getting Into The Nashville Bar & Restaurant Game?

The Nashville Business Journal is reporting that rock star Jon Bon Jovi is possibly partnering with a Nashville real estate firm in a Lower Broadway bar. This will add to the ever expanding list of celebrity owned bars downtown which include Miranda Lambert Eric Church, Florida Georgia Line, Alan Jackson, Luke Bryan, Jason Aldean, Blake Shelton, Dierks Bentley and more. Just last week Garth Brooks announced plans for a three-story, 40,000+ square foot entertainment concept venue.

Bon Jovi has teamed up with Big Plan Holdings according to the Journal, which purchased the empty lot at 405 Broadway in November 2020, for the venue (the lot, at the intersection of Broadway and Fourth Avenue, sits between Nudie’s and Merchants). An LLC registered with the state of Tennessee that is associated with Bon Jovi has filed a number of trademarks in Tennessee that use “JBJ” as part of the name apparently.

This won’t be Bon Jovi’s first venture in the restaurant and bar business, he co-founded the nonprofit community restaurant JBJ Soul Kitchen in Red Bank, New Jersey, and two more in Tom’s River and on the Rutgers University campus. Those restaurants are donation-based and are associated with Bon Jovi’s JBJ Soul Foundation.

And by the way, you can get tickets for his April 30th show at the Bridgestone arena HERE.