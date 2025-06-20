LISTEN: Jake Worthington’s “Not Like I Used To”

Today Big Loud Texas country traditionalist Jake Worthington releases swaying new ballad “Not Like I Used To,” (listen above) flanked by steel and fiddle. The cover art features a portrait shot by legendary hall-of-famer and recent collaborator Marty Stuart.

“It’s a song about the way it was,” Worthington shares. “It’s the fourth song we’re putting out from the upcoming project. Brand new country song from the same ole country boy.”

Worthington penned “Not Like I Used To” alongside Monty Criswell and Derek George. Exemplifying his commitment to “authentic Texas country with a deep devotion to the genre’s heritage” (Holler), the song laments a great love gone by:

“I knew every move

What made her laugh

What made her cry

And even though

She let me go

I’m still holding her tight…

But not like I used to

Not like I did once upon a time

Not like I used to

When she was mine”

Today’s release follows the success of recent tongue-in-cheek toe-tapper “It Ain’t The Whiskey” that has racked up over 40 million listens. Earlier this year, the Texas native released “I’m The One (feat. Marty Stuart)” – and was joined by superstar Miranda Lambert last fall for “Hello Shitty Day.”

Announced today, Worthington will join Zach Top as direct support on all dates of the Cold Beer & Country Music Tour – with notable stops at beloved venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre on Sept. 28 and 29. On sale begins June 27.

﻿