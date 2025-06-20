Lukas Nelson’s ”American Romance” Out Today

Lukas Nelson’s new album, American Romance, is out today—his first solo project and first in partnership with Sony Music Nashville.

Produced by Grammy Award-winner Shooter Jennings, American Romance showcases his songwriting dexterity and country-blended sound in a way that feels both familiar and new. Across the twelve tracks, including collaborations with Sierra Ferrell and Stephen Wilson Jr., Nelson tells stories of his life on the road, detailing the joys, complexities, beauty and heartbreak he’s encountered during his travels across the country.

Reflecting on the project, Nelson shares, “This album is the first chapter in a whole new era of my life as an artist. It’s a love story to the country that raised me. Diners and highways that carried me through the joy and pain that led to the music you hear now.”

In addition to Nelson and Jennings, the record also features special contributions from Anderson East (“Disappearing Light,” producer) and SistaStrings (“Montana,” cello and viola) as well as Matt Chamberlain (drums), Corey McCormick (bass), Marty Muse (dobro), Russ Pahl (pedal steel), Chris Powell (drums), Brian Whelan (acoustic guitar) and Eleanor Whitmore (fiddle).

Nashville.com has become a big fan seeing Nelson perform several times the past couple of years, most recently at Ben Chapman’s Peach Jam and BMI Rooftop party. He may be Willie Nelson’s son but this guy’s talent is all his own.

