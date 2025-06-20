Noah Cyrus Partners With Blake Shelton For “New Country”

GRAMMY®-nominated artist, songwriter Noah Cyrus is stepping into a bold new era—one grounded in personal transformation and a deeper connection to her country roots. Today, she unveiled her powerful new single “New Country” featuring country superstar Blake Shelton, just ahead of the release of her sophomore album I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME and a major North American headline tour.

The track pairs Cyrus’s emotive vocals with Shelton’s signature harmonies, marking a symbolic and sonic homecoming for the Nashville-born artist. “It’s a song about finding a new place in life, about walking on your own two feet, and realizing that change is the only thing that’s constant,” says Cyrus. “The only way out is through.”

“New Country” plants a clear flag in the genre Noah has long had in her bloodline, but often skirted stylistically in favor of a more indie-pop and singer-songwriter sound. With Shelton’s co-sign, however, she’s stepping into country music with both authenticity and artistry—bridging old and new with remarkable grace.

The timing couldn’t be better. As Cyrus embarks on her upcoming I WANT MY LOVED ONES TO GO WITH ME tour, she’ll bring this new chapter to iconic stages across the country—including a stop at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium, a venue steeped in the very traditions she’s honoring and reimagining.

Noah Cyrus’s artistic journey has always been deeply personal, but with “New Country” and her forthcoming album, she’s sharing stories of independence, growth, and healing—delivered with honesty, southern grit, and a newfound confidence that promises to resonate far and wide.

For Nashville fans, her return home to play the Ryman (GET TICKETS HERE) will be more than just a show—it’ll be a celebration of an artist who has found her way back to where it all began, this time with a stronger voice and a clearer vision.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!