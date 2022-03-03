LISTEN: Jack White’s “Hi-De-Ho”

Jack White has released “Hi-De-Ho,” the latest single from FEAR OF THE DAWN (out April 8) listen above, and a collaboration with A Tribe Called Quest figurehead and acclaimed artist and producer Q-Tip. The blistering new single is joined by “Queen of the Bees,” featured on White’s second new album of the year, ENTERING HEAVEN ALIVE, which is set for release on July 22.

FEAR OF THE DAWN is also now available for pre-order and pre-save digitally. Vinyl and CD pre-orders are available as well, along with a newly announced CD Box Set with exclusive t-shirt at thirdmanstore.com and a limited-edition cassette via Newbury Comics. In addition to the standard black vinyl version of FEAR OF THE DAWN, five limited edition vinyl variants have been announced: a midnight blue vinyl version with a screen-printed jacket available to Third Man Records Vault Members in the Vault Novelties store, astronomical blue vinyl at select independent record stores, moon glow white vinyl at Target, and a split moon glow white & astronomical blue LP with an 11”x11” screen printed poster and Third Man Records compilation CD at Rough Trade Records. An exclusive slip mat is also available with the album only at Urban Outfitters.

White recently announced the first dates of The Supply Chain Issues tour, which includes two shows April 30 and May 01 here in Nashville at the Ascend Amphitheater. GET TICKETS HERE. A limited number of VIP packages will be available for each show. To celebrate the release of “Hi-De-Ho” and the two upcoming albums, starting today through March 10 a limited amount of $33 tickets will be available for most North American headline shows (while supplies last). For ticket availability and more information, please visit jackwhiteiii.com/tour-dates.