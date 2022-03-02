Spring Blake Coming To Ole Red Nashville

Fan-favorite “Team Blake” artists will take the stage at Ole Red Nashville on March 14 for a free performance as part of the venue’s annual, month-long Spring Blake celebration. The Spring Blake Tour will be headlined by “The Voice” alums Emily Ann Roberts, Joy Reunion and Ian Flanigan and stop at Ole Red locations across the country.

All month long, guests of Ole Red Nashville can have fun celebrating Spring Blake with signature drinks and pop-up shows from previous contestants from “The Voice.” Country superstar Blake Shelton, whose hit song “Ol’ Red” inspired the brand of entertainment venues, will also take the stage for back-to-back shows at Ole Red Gatlinburg on March 11 and Ole Red Orlando on March 12.

“Giving young artists a platform to perform and grow is what Ole Red is all about, and every year Spring Blake is an important part of that commitment,” said Shelton. “I’m excited for Nashville to have a chance to see this group of incredible artists perform up close and personal.”