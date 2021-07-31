LISTEN: First Single From Billy Strings New Album

Billy Strings will release his new album, Renewal, September 24 via Rounder Records. Ahead of the release, new song, “Fire Line,” debuted Friday. Listen above. Produced by Jonathan Wilson and recorded at Nashville’s Sound Emporium Studios, Renewal solidifies Strings’ position as a singular artist—one who honors the history of the music that inspires him, while continually pushing it forward. With the record’s sixteen tracks, Strings shares a more personal and honest perspective through his songwriting, while incorporating his wide range of influences with elements of bluegrass, classic rock, metal, psychedelic music and more.

Reflecting on the album, Strings shares, “A lot of people call us a bluegrass band and I don’t even know if that’s what we are anymore. You’ve got to let the song do its thing. So that’s what I try to do—write songs and let them come out however they do. I listen to it now and it’s emotional. I’ve always doubted myself, and I still do, but this album makes me think, ‘Hey, you’re doing all right, kid. You just need to keep going.’”

In addition to Strings (vocals, guitar, mandolin, piano, synth, guitjo) and Wilson (celesta, percussion, harpsicord), the record features Strings’ band—Billy Failing (banjo, piano, background vocals), Royal Masat (bass, background vocals) and Jarrod Walker (mandolin, guitar, background vocals)—as well as special guest musicians Spencer Cullum (pedal steel), John Mailander (violin) and Grant Millikem (synth).

Known for his electric live performances, Strings will make his debut on PBS’ “Austin City Limits” as part of the legendary program’s upcoming 47th season and will continue his extensive headline tour through the end of this year.