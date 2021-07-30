WATCH: Jimmie Allen’s “Freedom Was A Highway”

Jimmie Allen has debuted the music video for “Freedom Was A Highway,” his current single with Brad Paisley. Watch the video above, co-directed by Jimmie Allen and Christopher Beyrooty.

“Freedom Was A Highway” is currently Top 20 at Country radio and has garnered more than 20 million on-demand streams. Allen and Paisley performed the track earlier this month as part of Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series on ABC. Allen is currently on the road as special guest on Paisley’s Tour 2021 through October 9 and will join Nelly on select dates this fall.

“Freedom Was A Highway” is featured on Allen’s latest album Bettie James Gold Edition, released June 2021 to continued critical acclaim. The 16-track album doubles down on Allen’s expansive love for music across genres, with nine brand new collaborations in addition to the seven previously featured on his critically acclaimed July 2020 project Bettie James, named in homage to Allen’s late father, James Allen, and late grandmother, Bettie Snead. Bettie James Gold Edition includes collaborations with Babyface, Brad Paisley, BRELAND, Charley Pride, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban, LANCO, Lathan Warlick, Lindsay Ell, Little Big Town, LOCASH, Mickey Guyton, Monica, Nelly, Neon Union, Noah Cyrus, Pitbull, Rita Wilson, Tauren Wells, teamwork., The Oak Ridge Boys, Tim McGraw and Vikina.