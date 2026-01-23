LISTEN: FILMORE’s “Love at First Fight”

Country singer/songwriter FILMORE is kicking off 2026 with new music, releasing his first song of the year, the brooding and emotionally charged “Love at First Fight.” The track offers a raw look at a relationship built on friction and passion and will appear on FILMORE’s upcoming 21-song album Atypical, due out February 20 via Mr. 305 Records, the label founded by global superstar Pitbull.

A sharp turn from the party-ready energy of “Yeehaw”—FILMORE’s recent collaboration with Pitbull—“Love at First Fight” leans into a darker, more introspective side of the Missouri native’s artistry. Co-written by FILMORE alongside Lindsay Rimes and Josh Hoge, the song paints a lived-in portrait of a romance that looks perfect from the outside but thrives on conflict behind closed doors. Moody beats, stark guitar lines, and a slow-building intensity mirror the emotional push and pull at the heart of the story.

“We’re perfect on paper / Wave at the neighbors,” FILMORE sings early on, before peeling back the layers of a toxic bond that’s hard to let go. Anchored by a gritty chorus—“So let’s just call it love at first fight”—the song balances hard truths with a stubborn sense of hope.

“When we wrote this song it came really easily thinking of past experiences,” FILMORE shares. “I think everyone at one point in their life goes through a ‘love at first fight’ type relationship.”

Co-produced by FILMORE and John-Luke Carter, the track spotlights FILMORE’s raspy lower register and builds from a restrained slow burn into a full-blown release, complete with a blistering guitar solo that underscores the song’s emotional climax.

Love at First Fight follows a big moment for FILMORE, arriving just weeks after he joined Pitbull for a live-broadcast performance of “Yeehaw” during Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2026 at the Fountains of Bellagio in Las Vegas. The collaboration marked another milestone in a growing partnership that has helped introduce FILMORE to a broader global audience.

Want the Best Price for a Nashville Hotel?



Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!