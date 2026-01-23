Rising Star KC Bruner Releases “Bible and the Bottle”

Rising country singer-songwriter KC Bruner is pulling no punches with her latest release, the stripped-down and emotionally heavy “Bible and the Bottle.” A quiet but powerful ballad, the song leans into themes of faith, fracture, and the impossible choices that come with loving someone caught in the grip of addiction. From its opening lines, Bruner frames the story as a crossroads—salvation or self-destruction—making it clear early on that the outcome isn’t a hopeful one.

Co-written by Bruner alongside Madison Sprately and Jack Schrepferman, “Bible and the Bottle” stands as her most vulnerable release yet. Her raw, weary vocal delivery carries the weight of resignation, capturing the slow-burning heartbreak of standing by someone who can’t—or won’t—choose a different path. Rather than reaching for big dramatics, the song relies on emotional restraint and classic country storytelling to let the message sink in.

Produced by Schrepferman with Nick Mac, the track’s traditional country foundation underscores the timeless tension between vice and redemption. It’s a reminder that some wounds don’t heal cleanly with time—they simply settle in and become part of the story.

“Writing ‘Bible and the Bottle’ felt like a therapy session,” Bruner shares. “I went in wanting to talk honestly about the pain of watching someone you love struggle with addiction, but as I kept writing, it became more about choices—and how those choices can lead your life in very different directions. I hope it finds whoever needs to hear it.”

Bruner’s path to country music hasn’t followed a straight line. In 2023, she relocated from Swisher, Iowa to Nashville with one of her seven siblings, initially planning to pursue hairstyling like her mother. While working in a salon, she began writing songs on the side, eventually sharing them on TikTok out of curiosity. The response was immediate. What started as a creative outlet quickly turned into a calling, with her platform growing rapidly and drawing attention across the industry.

Now signed to Electric Feel Records as the label’s flagship Nashville artist, Bruner released her debut single “Bringing Home a Cowboy” in May and has continued to build momentum. Songs like “Old Fashioned” and “Country Magic Spell” have fueled a surge in streaming and social engagement, helping her amass more than 50,000 monthly listeners and over 500,000 streams across her first four releases.

