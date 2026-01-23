George Thorogood to be Honored at Musicians Hall of Fame

George Thorogood & The Destroyers will be honored in Nashville on Tuesday, February 10 by the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum with a new exhibit called the “Baddest Show On Earth” honoring the iconic rock band’s 50+ year career. One of the unique artifacts of the seven on display is the famed 1960s Gibson ES-125TDC dubbed, “Old Red” which has never been on display to the public before.

“The Destroyers and I are truly honored by this exhibit. This is the gear that’s made our music rock for the past 50+ years, and we’re excited to share it all with our fans,” says Thorogood. “Come See What You’ve Heard!™”

Linda Chambers, co-founder and CEO of the Musiciand Hall of Fame & Museum, says, “Fifty three years of musicians making music together is a rare and remarkable legacy. That longevity, rooted in deep musicianship and mutual respect, is exactly what the museum is about, and we’re excited to share this exhibit with the public.”

Tickets to the February 10 “Riffs To Ribbon” Exhibit Opening event of the “Baddest Show On Earth” exhibit are available to the public on a first-come, first-served basis. Tickets to the Museum are available now, HERE.

George Thorogood & The Destroyers exhibit’s artifacts are as follows:

1960’s Gibson ES-125TDC: “Old Red”

Purchased used by George Thorogood at Levy’s Pawn Shop in Wilmington, DE in 1973, “Old Red” was played on “Bad to the Bone” and many albums and tours. (George Thorogood’s personal collection.)

1974 Shure Vocal Master WA301-S Speaker

This speaker column was purchased new in 1974 and used as part of the original George Thorogood & The Destroyers P.A. (Jeff Simon’s personal collection.)

1966 Fender Dual Showman Amplifier Head

This amp was used by George Thorogood on numerous albums and tours throughout the 1980s (George Thorogood’s personal collection.)

1979 Checker Taxi Roof Sign

Purchased by George Thorogood & The Destroyers, this 1979 Checker Taxi Cab was used on many tours, including the 50/50 Tour; all 50 States in 50 consecutive nights. This exact sign came from that taxi cab. (Jeff Simon’spersonal collection.)

Faux Snakeskin Jacket

Custom made for George Thorogood, this jacket, was worn on the cover of the 1985 album, Maverick (George Thorogood’s personal collection.)

1964 Fender Precision Bass Guitar

Played on Bad to the Bone and Maverick albums, as well as, the Rolling Stones Tour with George Thorogood & The Destroyers. (Bill Blough’s personal collection.)

1976 Slingerland Kick Drum

Jeff Simon purchased a Slingerland drum kit new at a drum shop and used it on the Move It On Over and I’m Wanted albums. This bass drum is part of that kit, which Jeff still owns today.(Jeff Simon’s personal collection.)

