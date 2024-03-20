LISTEN: Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors’ “Suffering”

Today Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors release their first new single of 2024 with the Southern Rock scorcher “Suffering” (listen above). When asked about their sonic shift on this latest single Holcomb shared, “One of our guiding principles when we recorded the 21 songs of Strangers No More was to let the song tell us how to record it. What that means is not to let past recording habits and sonic choices dictate how we record these new songs. I wrote this song from the well of all my love of rock n roll. It’s a stanza song telling the story of people lost in their circumstances, which we as humans often have so little control of. We all suffer, it’s a part of the deal, and singing it as loud as I can in the bullet of a rock song makes it feel like we are all in this together. Here is one of my favorite recordings we have ever made. We give you…‘Suffering.’”

The single comes just two weeks ahead of the band’s US headline tour that hits most every major city throughout the US, kicking off on April 3rd in Lexington, KY and wrapping with two nights at The Ryman in their home base right here in Nashville, TN. “Suffering” also follows December’s “Way Back When” single – a ballad that pulled on the heartstrings of anyone who heard it. These two new songs follow the June 2023 release of the band’s ninth full-length studio album Strangers No More – that led to their first #1 Americana single with “Find Your People.” In addition, album track “Dance With Everybody” is having a moment right now thanks to the NCAA March Madness TV Commercial, which you can check out HERE (who knew Charles Barkley had such moves!) and catch anytime you might be watching these games live on TV on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV.

On the live front, the band returned to Bonnaroo last June 18th, spent the summer on the road as direct support for Darius Rucker, and spent the fall both headlining and supporting The Head and The Heart. In addition, Holcomb did a solo tour of Europe in January 2024 making a stop to perform at the Americana Music Association UK Awards, and outside of their annual Neighborly Christmas Shows, Drew and his wife Ellie Holcomb spent February on the road together for their Feels Like Home tour.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!