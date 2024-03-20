Erv Woolsey Passes At 80

Erv Woolsey, George Strait’s long-time manager, passed away today at the age of 80 due to complications from surgery. “He was a very tough man, and fought hard, but sadly it was just too much. We will miss him so very much and will never forget all the time we had together. Won’t ever be the same without him.” said Strait.

Woolsey was a co-wroter on Strait’s platinum-certified smash “I Can Still Make Cheyenne,” and received a BMI “Million-Air Award” last year for one million broadcast performances of the song.

Woolsey was CEO and Founder of the Nashville-based Erv Woolsey Company. He managed Strait almost 40 years. Woolsey also managed Lee Ann Womack, Ian Munsick and worked with many other clients including Tyler Halverson, Kylie Frey, Stone Senate and The Davisson Brothers. He founded his management company with Strait in the early 80s.

Woolsey also developed several popular bars around Nashville including The Trap, Losers, Winners and the Dawg House.

