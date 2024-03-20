Dylan Scott Celebrates His 4th Number One

ASCAP, along with BMI and SESAC, hosted members of the music community, friends, and family to celebrate Curb Records artist Dylan Scott’s #1 hit, “Can’t Have Mine (Find You A Girl)” last night at Cannery Hall’s Row One Stage in Nashville.

Written by Scott, Matt Alderman (SESAC), Josh Melton (BMI), and Dallas Wilson (BMI) and produced by Alderman, “Can’t Have Mine (Find You A Girl)” is the fourth chart-topping hit from Scott and is from his Livin’ My Best Life LP.

ASCAP Vice President of Nashville Membership Mike Sistad along with BMI Director of Creative MaryAnn Keen, SESAC Senior Director, Creative Services Lydia Schultz Cahill, Curb VP, Country & Creative Colt Murski, Ebach Entertainment GM and Owner Janine Ebach, Riser House Director of Publishing + A & R Kirby Smith, and Universal Music Publishing Group Senior Creative Director Missy Roberts shared anecdotes, accolades, and words of thanks with the creative team behind the #1 hit.

“Can’t Have Mine (Find You A Girl)” has amassed 285M streams and is among the titles from Livin’ My Best Life that have contributed to more than 2.5B TikTok views for the Louisiana native. Scott will release Livin’ My Best Life (Still), a deluxe LP, March 29. He joins Cole Swindell’s WIN THE NIGHT TOUR later this spring.

Nashville.com

The Visitors Guide to Nashville!