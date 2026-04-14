Listen: Cruz Beckham’s New Single “Waste Your Pain”

NASHVILLE: This week’s Nashville Pick is from Rising artist Cruz Beckham with his new release “Waste Your Pain”. Recorded alongside his band The Breakers and produced by Justin Raisen and Lewis Pesacov (Kim Gordon, Joji, Charli XCX). The track leans into the idea of letting go and embracing a fresh start, pairing bright guitar tones with upbeat drums while centering themes of self-love and acceptance.

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The accompanying music video captures that same spirit. Filmed on tour, it channels the carefree energy of 1983’s coming-of-age classic Risky Business, with Cruz Beckham and The Breakers dancing, performing to camera, and offering fans an inside look at life on the road.

“Waste Your Pain” arrives on the heels of Cruz’s debut headline tour, where he and The Breakers hit key venues across the UK, including King Tuts and Komedia, before wrapping with three sold-out nights at The Courtyard Theatre in London.

Those London shows drew strong critical response. The London Standard praised Cruz as “impish, likeable, possessed of a clear talent” in a 4-star review, while CLASH noted, “This is a band on the come up, leaning into the music first. No overproduction, no pretense, just a tight, energetic set with real moments of personality and potential.” Metro added, “He might just be a rock star in the making. He can sing, he’s a great guitarist, and nothing about his new venture seems forced.”

Across the tour, momentum continued to build. The Guardian described his performance as “[uncovering] psych-pop worthy of further investigation,” while The Times wrote, “His enthusiasm is infectious.” The Telegraph highlighted the band’s chemistry, stating, “The band, clearly having the time of their lives, are impressively tight, and Cruz’s guitar playing is more than a match for the more seasoned musicians.”

Looking ahead, Cruz is set to bring that energy stateside with his debut U.S. headline tour this summer. He’s also slated to appear at major festivals including Reading & Leeds, Rock N Roll Circus, Lollapalooza, Outside Lands, and Shaky Knees.

“Waste Your Pain” has already been making an impression live, opening each show on tour to an enthusiastic response from fans. The release follows earlier tracks “For Your Love,” along with “Optics” and “Lick The Toad,” marking the early chapters of what’s shaping up to be a compelling new musical journey.

www.CruzBeckham.co.uk

Follow Cruz Beckham on social media

Instagram | TikTok | Website | YouTube



There is so much talent that resides in Nashville along with many artists that visit Music City just trying to be heard, seen and hopefully discovered. If you would like your song or video to be considered for our Nashville Picks, submit it using our Nashville Picks form:

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