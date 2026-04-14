Thomas Rhett Scores His 25th Career No. 1

Another week, another milestone for one of country music’s most consistent hitmakers.

Thomas Rhett has scored his 25th career No. 1 as “Ain’t A Bad Life,” featuring Jordan Davis, climbs to the top of the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart. The achievement not only marks a major career benchmark—it also underscores Rhett’s remarkable run of chart dominance since releasing his debut single just 14 years ago.

Penned by Rhett alongside Ashley Gorley, Blake Pendergrass, John Byron, and Mark Trussell, the track blends a bright, acoustic-driven sound with feel-good energy and undeniable hooks—qualities that have become a signature of Rhett’s hitmaking formula.

“Hitting 25 No. Ones is something I never could’ve dreamed up,” Rhett shared. “’Ain’t A Bad Life’ is one of those songs that just makes you smile, and getting to share it with my buddy Jordan Davis made it even more special.”

The single marks the third chart-topper from his latest project, ABOUT A WOMAN (Deluxe), joining “Beautiful As You” and “After All The Bars Are Closed.” The expansive 25-track album showcases Rhett’s versatility, blending his trademark country storytelling with pop sensibilities and collaborations that stretch across genres. Appearances from Blake Shelton, Teddy Swims, Lanie Gardner, and Tucker Wetmore further highlight his wide-ranging appeal.

Rhett shows no signs of slowing down. He’s set to hit the road this summer with his Soundtrack to Life Tour, a 20+ city run bringing his high-energy live show to fans nationwide. The tour will include two major stadium dates alongside Niall Horan, including a hometown show at GEODIS Park—a milestone moment marking the venue’s first-ever headline concerts.

In addition to his own tour, Rhett will join Morgan Wallen on select dates of the Still The Problem Tour and head overseas this summer for a three-night run at Wembley Stadium with Luke Combs.

Fresh off his recent collaboration with Marshmello on “Where We Go” and a new take on “Georgia On My Mind” featured in ESPN’s Masters campaign, Rhett continues to expand his reach while staying rooted in the sound that made him a star.