INTERVIEW: Tim Montana On Nashville, Rock and … Montana

Rocking Nashville has become second nature for Tim Montana, but last Thursday night (5/21) at The Pinnacle, the Montana native delivered an explosive performance and left some very happy fans wanting more. We first discovered Montana when he opened up for Staind at the First Bank Amphitheater two years ago, and we have been fans ever since. Nashville.com caught up with the hard-rocking singer-songwriter while he was in town, right before a blistering set that proved exactly why Montana continues to build momentum as one of rock’s most authentic voices.

Even though Tim lives in Montana, he has a house here in Nashville, and he’s here quite often.

“I keep a house here. I rent it to some musicians, but I have a room in the house. It’s like a frat party when I show up there. I’m like, ‘Oh God, there’s a drum set in the kitchen.’”

That rugged Montana lifestyle continues to shape both his music and his growing acting career. His latest single, “Break Me Down,” is a thunderous blast of gritty guitar riffs and cinematic storytelling, accompanied by a dramatic music video shot at Yellowstone Film Ranch in Pray, Montana. Directed by Richard Gray, the video leans heavily into psychological thriller territory, inspired loosely by the classic film Misery.

“I intentionally wanted it to feel very movie — not music video,” Montana explained. “We used all local Montana crew and filmed at the same ranch where I had worked on a film with Samuel L. Jackson.”

The singer has quietly built an impressive résumé in film over the past several years, appearing in projects including Holy Trinity alongside Pierce Brosnan and Samuel L. Jackson, as well as Last Son of Isaac LeMay and Murder at Yellowstone City. Two additional films are expected to be released in the coming year.

Still, music remains Montana’s driving force, and his upcoming album — due later this summer — may be his most ambitious yet. While he stayed tight-lipped about specific names, Montana confirmed the record will feature several major guest stars and collaborations that longtime fans will not see coming.

Montana has ventured close to country but rock is still his passion. “That’s where I started and that’s where I hope I end,” Montana said of his return to harder-edged rock sounds. “ I grew up in the middle of nowhere Montana, but I was the kid wearing cowboy boots with a Nirvana shirt.”

Nashville, however, played a major role in sharpening his songwriting skills. After spending nearly 15 years writing songs in Music City and collaborating with artists ranging from Kid Rock to Billy Gibbons and Michael Ray, Montana says he learned from some of the very best writers in town.

Now he’s combining that Nashville songwriting discipline with the hard-rock roots that first inspired him.

One of Montana’s most famous collaborations came after a chance 2013 studio session with ZZ Top legend Billy Gibbons. The two co-wrote “This Beard Came Here to Party,” which famously became an anthem for the Boston Red Sox during their World Series run. Montana and Gibbons would later collaborate on several more songs including “Weed and Whiskey,” “Fifty Fifty,” and “Rust and Red.”

Montana eventually partnered with Gibbons on another dream project — purchasing the historic Wise River Club in Montana together. (a bucket list destination for me) It was once a stage coach stop, then a brothel. Now it’s part music venue, part restaurant, part old-West landmark, Montana describes it as his own “Bluebird North.”

“We bring songwriters up from Nashville all the time,” he said. “It’s kind of my little Bluebird north.”

Beyond music and film, Montana has also become a passionate supporter of U.S. military veterans. Inspired after watching American Sniper, he partnered with Gibson Guitars to create a custom Chris Kyle tribute guitar featuring Kyle’s iconic skull-and-crosshairs logo. The guitar later raised more than $117,000 for the Guardians of Heroes Foundation, helping wounded veterans and soldiers suffering from PTSD.

As for what comes next, Montana hinted that many of the musical heroes who once covered the walls of his childhood bedroom are now becoming collaborators and friends. “I’ve checked most of them off the list,” he admitted.

After witnessing the sheer power of his performance at The Pinnacle, it’s safe to say Tim Montana’s journey is only getting louder.

–Jerry Holthouse

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