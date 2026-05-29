Rising Singer-Songwriter Kinsley Signs With MCA

Rising singer-songwriter Kinsley is stepping into an exciting new chapter with the announcement of her signing to MCA alongside the release of her powerful new single and performance video, “Pieces of Me,” available now across all streaming platforms. (listen above)

Written by Kinsley alongside David DeVaul and Jack Hummel and produced by Ryan Kohn, “Pieces of Me” showcases the 22-year-old artist’s deeply personal songwriting style rooted in honesty, healing, and emotional connection. Anchored by hauntingly soulful vocals and vivid imagery, the song explores heartbreak, identity, and the lingering impact of love and loss.

“I started writing poetry as a way to process what I was feeling,” Kinsley shared. “My family was dealt many cards over the years, both good and bad, and poetry had a way of making it all make sense. The silver lining became easier to find when I wrote it all down.”

She continued, “I once heard someone say that ‘the past is a map of how to love you,’ and the more people I met the more I realized that truth. We are all just echoes of fragmented pieces and there’s beauty in the way it binds us all together.”

“Pieces of Me” further establishes Kinsley as an emerging voice unafraid to dive into life’s emotional complexities. The young artist describes music as both therapy and confession.

“Music is what saved my life, and so I tend to meet it at a place of confession, hoping it saves others along the way,” she explained. “With ‘Pieces of Me’ I finally get to admit that at times I was searching for something I can’t remember anymore, and that in and of itself is freeing. I encourage you to think of this song as a letter to time — that’s the truest way these lyrics are meant to be heard.”

Kinsley first began building an audience through her intimate “Midnight Sessions” performances on YouTube, giving listeners an early glimpse into her emotionally transparent songwriting and captivating vocal delivery.

Her journey has taken her across the country — from growing up in California, to learning music on her family’s land in North Carolina, to spending her high school years in Texas before eventually settling in Tennessee with her family. Each stop along the way has helped shape both her perspective and her evolving sound.

With the release of “Pieces of Me” and her newly announced partnership with MCA, Kinsley appears poised for a breakout moment as one of Nashville’s most promising young new artists.

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