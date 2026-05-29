LISTEN: Two New Songs From Tim McGraw

Three-time GRAMMY® Award-winning superstar Tim McGraw is back with his first new music in over a year, releasing two powerful new tracks, “Pawn Shop Guitar” and “Song for America.” Both songs are available now across all streaming platforms.

“Pawn Shop Guitar” (listen above) — which also lends its name to McGraw’s upcoming 2026 summer tour — offers a reflective look back at the country icon’s early beginnings. Co-written with Tom Douglas, the autobiographical track recalls McGraw selling his class ring to buy a cheap guitar from a pawn shop in his hometown, setting him on the path toward country music superstardom.

Filled with vivid storytelling and heartfelt nostalgia, McGraw sings about his early days chasing dreams as a struggling young musician: “It was the best of times and the worst of times/singin’ on street corners for dollars, quarters and dimes.” The song serves as both a tribute to perseverance and a reminder of the sacrifices made along the journey.

Alongside it comes “Song for America,” (listen below) a sweeping patriotic anthem written by JT Harding and Tom Douglas. The track arrives just ahead of America’s 250th birthday celebration and honors the spirit, diversity and resilience of the United States. McGraw pays tribute to the nation’s veterans and military heroes with emotionally charged lyrics including, “Tears rain in Arlington for soldiers young and brave/white crosses on a field of green/above Old Glory waves.”

“This is the first new music I’ve put out in over a year,” McGraw shared. “It’s no secret that over the last few years I got sidelined with back and knee issues. That time was challenging on so many levels, but one of the positive things that came out of it, aside from physically being back to 100%, was that it gave me time to reflect on my life and to write songs. I was able to really dig into some personal stories in those songs for the first time.”

The release marks an exciting new chapter for the country superstar as he prepares to launch his massive 2026 “Pawn Shop Guitar” North American summer tour beginning July 9 in Bethel, New York. The 33-date run will feature stadium stops at Hersheypark Stadium, Fenway Park and Target Field alongside special guests The Chicks and Lady A, with additional support from 49 Winchester and Timothy Wayne.

Fans will also get their first live taste of “Song for America” when McGraw performs the new track during CMA Fest on June 6 in Nashville.

Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!