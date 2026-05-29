Perfect Weather for Nashville Opera at Cheekwood

There could not be a more beautiful setting in Nashville than the sprawling gardens of Cheekwood Estate & Gardens as the Nashville Opera brought its concert series to life under the stars last night.

With Vanderbilt Dyer Observatory currently undergoing renovations, this year’s special performance found a new home at Cheekwood. Surrounded by rolling hills, blooming gardens and a peaceful Tennessee sunset, guests spread out lawn chairs and blankets while enjoying wine, cocktails and food trucks before the music began.

The Nashville Opera artists delivered a diverse program that effortlessly blended opera classics, Broadway favorites, country staples and timeless pop songs into one seamless evening of music.

Opening with a stirring rendition of “Summertime” from Porgy and Bess, performed by Alysha Nesbitt, the evening showcased the incredible talent on stage.

Highlights from the first set included Sarah Antell delivering a commanding performance of “O don fatale” from Don Carlo, while Miles Aubrey brought charm and energy to “I’ve Been Everywhere” from Ring of Fire. Keri Alkema gave a gorgeous rendition of “Some Enchanted Evening,” and the audience clearly loved hearing “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You” from Jersey Boys performed under the summer sky.

The second half also featured crowd favorites including “Habanera” from Carmen, “Bless the Broken Road,” “Corner of the Sky” from Pippin, and a touching duet of “For Good” from Wicked performed by Alkema and Antell. The evening closed on a warm and uplifting note with “Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie, bringing smiles throughout the crowd.

From Puccini and Mozart to Dolly Parton and Stevie Nicks, the Nashville Opera proved once again that great music connects us all. And with the beauty of Cheekwood serving as the backdrop, it was one of those quintessential Nashville nights.

Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!