Ella Langley Celebrates Two Number Ones

BMI welcomed Ella Langley to its Nashville office on March 17 for her first-ever No. One celebration, honoring a pair of chart-topping hits, “weren’t for the wind” and “Choosin’ Texas.” The event brought together more than 400 industry guests as Langley reunited with her co-writers Johnny Clawson, Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert and Joybeth Taylor.

The celebration comes on the heels of Langley’s upcoming sophomore album Dandelion, set for release April 10 via Columbia Records.

The BMI lobby was transformed with custom decor inspired by both songs, including a Texas-themed floral merchandise setup along with themed cookies and cakes. The event kicked off with recognition of the 2x Platinum hit “weren’t for the wind,” as Langley, Clawson and Taylor were each presented with custom Taylor 210e DLX guitars to mark their first No. One celebration as BMI songwriters.

Attention then turned to the Platinum-certified “Choosin’ Texas,” which continues its impressive chart run. Representing Billboard, Russ Penuell highlighted the song’s milestone achievement, noting it ties for the most weeks at No. One on the Billboard Hot 100 for a song by a female artist that also topped the Hot Country Songs chart—matching Taylor Swift’s three-week run with “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

The celebration also gave back to the community. Sponsored by Studio Bank, a donation was made on behalf of Langley and her co-writers to Pawsitive Rescue Division, supporting its mission of rehabilitation and care for rescued dogs. Meanwhile, Green River Whiskey commemorated the occasion by gifting Langley and her collaborators with a special single barrel bottle in honor of their chart-topping success.

With two major hits already under her belt and a new album on the way, Langley’s first No. One celebration marked a significant milestone in what continues to be a breakout moment for the rising country star.