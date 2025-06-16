LISTEN: Casey Chesnutt’s “Uninvited Guest”

Carrying a last name that’s synonymous with ‘90s country greatness, Casey Chesnutt might’ve been born into country music royalty—but he’s taking the scenic route to find his own sound and story. The Texas-born singer-songwriter, and son of multi-platinum hitmaker Mark Chesnutt, is making his national debut today with “Uninvited Guest,” his first official single released via Clearwater Records / ONErpm. (watch above)

While the Chesnutt name may spark immediate familiarity for fans of country classics like “Too Cold At Home,” Casey isn’t content with coasting on family legacy. Instead, he’s been carving out a voice all his own—first within the Texas Red Dirt scene and now stepping confidently into the broader country music landscape.

“This song reminds me of the kind of heartbreak you’d hear pouring out of a honkytonk jukebox,” Chesnutt shares. “It’s just one of those timeless sounds that hits you right in the gut. I knew I had to record it the first time I heard it.”

Written by powerhouse songwriters Jeff Stevens and Marv Green, “Uninvited Guest” leans into classic themes of loneliness and reflection, wrapped in a somber, steel-laced atmosphere that fans of traditional country will appreciate.

Raised in a household where country music was a way of life, Chesnutt grew up with the influence of his father’s era—but as a teen, his ears turned to the raw grit of Red Dirt rockers like Cross Canadian Ragweed, Reckless Kelly, and Stoney LaRue. Among them, Cody Canada and Ragweed left the deepest mark.

“They had long hair, this edgy swagger… it was like Skynyrd with a Texas drawl,” he says. “That was the stuff that made me want to pick up a guitar and write songs of my own.”

His journey hasn’t followed a typical Music Row trajectory. After serving in the Marine Corps, Chesnutt returned home with a renewed focus on songwriting. While many expected him to follow in his father’s musical footsteps, he found his voice in a grittier blend of Americana, outlaw, and traditional Texas sounds. His early efforts—self-recorded and independently released—began building a grassroots fanbase, even if they didn’t always fit Nashville’s mold.

“I tried writing the kind of ‘90s stuff people wanted to hear from someone with my last name,” he admits. “But it wasn’t me. The turning point came when a friend wrote ‘Even Texas Couldn’t Hold Her,’ and I realized I could meet people in the middle with songs that felt authentic to who I am.”

That revelation led to more songwriting, a self-recorded album made in hotel rooms, and a band assembled from the ground up. With shows stacking up and momentum building, Chesnutt caught the attention of veteran manager Tony Conway, who helped connect him with Clearwater Records—a partnership Chesnutt describes as “a life-changing chapter.”

Now, with new music in hand and a growing audience eager to see what’s next, Chesnutt is ready to show the world what he’s built, one lyric at a time.

“If someone hears ‘Uninvited Guest’ and it hits home, that’s all I can ask,” he says. “And if they want to dig deeper and discover more, then it’ll make this whole long road feel worth it.”

