Liz Rose Music & Sheltered Music Sign Eric Paslay

Liz Rose Music and Sheltered Music Publishing have announced a new joint venture signing with GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer, songwriter, and veteran hit-maker Eric Paslay, cementing a powerful collaboration between two of Nashville’s most respected publishing forces and one of country music’s most consistent creative voices.

Known for penning some of the genre’s most impactful hits—including “Barefoot Blue Jean Night” (Jake Owen), “Angel Eyes” (Love and Theft), and “Even If It Breaks Your Heart” (Eli Young Band)—Paslay brings a seasoned yet ever-evolving songwriting craft to the partnership. His own catalog as an artist includes “Friday Night,” “Song About a Girl,” and the soul-stirring “She Don’t Love You,” earning him critical acclaim and chart success alike.

“Eric Paslay is a master storyteller whose songs have left a lasting mark on country music. His voice, both as a writer and artist, embodies the kind of talent we’ve always believed in at Liz Rose Music,” says Scott Ponce, co-founder of Liz Rose Music. “We couldn’t be more excited to welcome him to the roster — and to partner with Sheltered Music Publishing as we support Eric in this next chapter.”

“I’ve known Eric and his music since he first came on the scene and the integrity, depth, and diversity of his songwriting and artistry has only continued to grow and expand,” says Darrell Franklin, Senior Vice President at Sheltered Music Publishing. “To get to work with Eric in this partnership with the energy and passion that the Liz Rose Music team brings is going to be so much fun.”

Paslay joins a roster of celebrated writers and rising stars.

