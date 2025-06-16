Lauren Alaina Welcomes Baby Girl With New Song “Heaven Sent”

Country star and Grand Ole Opry member Lauren Alaina has officially entered a brand-new chapter—motherhood. Alaina and husband Cam Arnold welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Beni Doll Arnold, on Wednesday, June 11, right here in Nashville.

In a heartfelt post shared with fans today, Alaina penned an emotional letter to her newborn daughter:

“The right words are hard to find to describe how parts of my heart that I didn’t even know existed were unlocked at 8:44 AM when they laid you on my belly for the first time. I will never be the same,” she wrote. “You, to your dad and me, are absolute perfection. We are honored God chose us to be your parents.”

To mark Beni’s arrival, Alaina also released a deeply personal new track titled “Heaven Sent”—a moving tribute co-written with HARDY and Ben Johnson. (listen above) The song reflects on life, loss, and the unexpected blessings that follow heartache. Alaina began writing the song just weeks after the death of her father—shortly before learning she was pregnant.

“We learned she was coming in a time of deep sadness after the loss of my daddy,” Alaina shared. “Watching my own husband become a father the last couple of days has made me want to share it with you now. She came just before Father’s Day – my first without my own father. A day that will forever be hard to me, but I now have a new and perfect reason to celebrate it: Beni’s daddy, my sweet and steady husband. Beni is truly a gift from God that my old man sitting up there in Heaven Sent.”

As she steps into this exciting new era of motherhood and music, Lauren Alaina is embracing every moment with the same warmth, humor, and authenticity that’s made her one of Nashville’s most beloved voices.

Congratulations to Lauren, Cam, and baby Beni from all of us at Nashville.com!

