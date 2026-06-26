WATCH: Kenny Chesney’s “Silver Sands Marina”

Kenny Chesney is taking fans to the shores of New Hampshire’s Lake Winnipesaukee with the release of the official music video for “Silver Sands Marina,” (watch above) the title track from his upcoming 21st studio album, due September 25.

After introducing fans to the song, Chesney knew it deserved more than simply an audio release. Inspired by the vivid storytelling and nostalgic imagery woven throughout the track, the East Tennessee superstar traveled to the real-life Silver Sands Marina to film a video that captures the heart of the place that inspired the song.

“When you hear the song, it’s so perfectly drawn, you almost can’t believe it’s real,” Chesney said. “But, of course, it is a real place.”

Located on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee, the family-owned marina has welcomed generations of boaters, vacationers and families over the years. Rather than filming during the height of summer, Chesney and longtime director Shaun Silva chose the quieter off-season, allowing the location’s character and memories to become part of the story.

The result is a beautifully understated video that trades flashy production for genuine emotion.

Throughout the clip, Chesney performs alone around the marina, docks and motel, while empty pools, weathered buildings and peaceful lake views create a sense of anticipation for another summer waiting just around the corner. It’s a setting that perfectly mirrors the song’s themes of memory, escape and the places that stay with us long after we’ve left.

“When you pull up, it’s even more wonderful than the pictures,” Chesney said. “You can feel people’s lives have played out here.”

Photographer Allister Ann also joined the production, capturing a series of striking portraits and behind-the-scenes images that further reflect the reflective mood surrounding the upcoming album.

The video arrives as anticipation continues to build for Silver Sands Marina, Chesney’s 21st studio album and one of his most personal projects to date. The new collection follows the successful launch of lead single “Carry On” and promises another chapter of storytelling from one of country music’s most celebrated artists.

Nashville Concert & Show Tickets!

Nashville.com

The Worldwide Brand for Nashville!