Listen: Brantley Gilbert Releases Uplifting “Hard Days”

Country rocker Brantley Gilbert just released his latest single “Hard Days.” It’s an uplifting track penned as a reminder that difficult times do pass and we often come out on the other side strengthened by what we’ve endured. Listen to “Hard Days” above.

“‘Hard Days’ is about finding and acknowledging hope in the midst of turmoil and taking the good with the bad,” shares Gilbert. “I look back on some of the harder times in my life and think about where things are now, and I’m thankful for the bad that led to the good.

“This song means a lot to me,” he continues. “It’s been a long time since I’ve heard a song that can stand on its own lyrically. Brock Berryhill, Logan Wall, Jimi Bell and Jay Brunswick gave me the opportunity to work with them, and it’s something I’m extremely proud to be a part of. I feel like all of us are in need of a little bit of healing and in need of a little bit of hope. And this song offers that.”

“Hard Days” encourages us to acknowledge the moments that tend to feel much sweeter after persevering through our own rough patches:

You would’ve never learned the words to amazing grace

Never felt the chill of a pew when you lost faith

Well blood sweat and tears wouldn’t mean a thing

If you didn’t strike out a couple hundred times

If you never hit rock bottom, never cussed the sky

You would’ve never known to ask the good lord why

Or ever changed your life

If you never had hard days

If you never had a heart break

Never had more than you can take

Or carried the weight

Of life on your shoulders

Would you feel like you earned it

Would you live with a purpose

Or ever known your own strength

If you never had hard days

“Hard Days” follows the release of “Fire’t Up,” from Gilbert’s most recent album Fire & Brimstone (via The Valory Music Co.) released Oct. 4, 2019, and recent No. 1 “What Happens In A Small Town” with Lindsay Ell, which marked the Maysville, Georgia native’s seventh No. 1.