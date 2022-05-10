LISTEN: Bonner Black’s “Light Me Up”

Indie pop, Singer-songwriter Bonner Black has released her new EP The Old Way. Her forthcoming EP, Out Of Dreams, contains Black’s four recent singles including “Light Me Up” (listen above) and “The Old Way.” Out Of Dreams tells stories of lost love with sharp lyrics and melodies designed to burrow deep into your soul.

The classically trained ballerina turned Nashville Indie Pop singer/songwriter from Hot Rock, TN, Black started dancing at a very young age and was a Senior Company member under Clinton Rothwell at the Academy of Classic Arts in Huntsville, AL before deciding to dedicate her life to music.

She taught herself to play guitar in her early teen years, and started writing and performing in Nashville 3-5 days a week at 14. Dropping out of high school at 17, Black moved to Nashville to continue honing her craft and embarked on her first regional tour throughout the Southeast shortly thereafter. During that same time, Black participated in four lobbying trips with NSAI to Washington, DC to advocate for songwriters and copyright law reformation. In 2016, she was awarded the Artist Entrepreneur Award by The Oxford Center of Entrepreneurs at The Times Center in New York City.

As an independent artist, Black has amassed over 268.8k streams across all platforms while cultivating an enthusiastic and engaged fan base and online community.