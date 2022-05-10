Billy Strings Wraps Up 3 Sold-Out Shows At Ryman

Billy Strings performed three sold-out shows at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium this past weekend with special surprise guests Bryan Sutton (Friday), Bob Weir (Saturday and Sunday) and Les Claypool, Marty Stuart and Ronnie McCoury (Sunday). Strings will continue his headline tour through this fall.

The tour celebrates Strings’ new album, Renewal, which was produced by Jonathan Wilson and is out now via Rounder Records.

In addition to Strings (vocals, guitar, mandolin, piano, synth, guitjo) and Wilson (celesta, percussion, harpsicord), the record features Strings’ band—Billy Failing (banjo, piano, background vocals), Royal Masat (bass, background vocals) and Jarrod Walker (mandolin, guitar, background vocals)—as well as special guest musicians Spencer Cullum (pedal steel), John Mailander (violin) and Grant Millikem (synth).

Raised in Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings has shot to super-stardom. Since his 2017 debut, he has been awarded Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd GRAMMY Awards, Breakthrough Artist of the Pandemic at the 2021 Pollstar Awards, named Entertainer of the Year and Guitar Player of the Year at the 2021 International Bluegrass Music Awards and has performed on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” PBS’ “Austin City Limits” and “Bluegrass Underground.” A respected figure across all genres, Strings has also recently collaborated with a wide variety of artists including Bill Kreutzmann, Luke Combs, Del McCoury, Fences, RMR and many