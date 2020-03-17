LISTEN: Bobby Bare’s Great American Saturday Night

Fresh off the announcement of his next album, Great American Saturday Night, Bobby Bare is releasing track eight, “The Day All The Yes Men Said No” (listen above). Written by the late Shel Silverstein, Bare tells the stories of folks from all walks of life standing up and saying no to societal rules and standards and the ripple effect that follows. Bare offers a little bit of humor in the midst of a serious message with “The Day All The Yes Men Said No.”

“Corporal Tommy Edwards, training new recruits /

He put down his rifle said it feels like shit to shoot /

Marched ’em down to the farm land to watch the tall corn grow /

On the day all the yes men said no”

Great American Saturday Night, releasing on April 17, is a Sony Legacy/BFD release in partnership with 117 Music. This album is one of the many critically-acclaimed albums between the Country Music Hall of Fame member and Silverstein, which includes Lullabys, Legends and Lies, Singin’ in the Kitchen, Hard Time Hungrys, The Winner and Other Losers, Bare, Down and Dirty, Drunk and Crazy, Drinkin’ From the Bottle, Singin’ From the Heart, Old Dogs (w/ Waylon Jennings, Mel Tillis and Jerry Reed).f