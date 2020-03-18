Home / Nashville Music Scene w/ Jerry Holthouse / Bonnaroo Dates Moved To September 24-27
Bonnaroo Dates Moved To September 24-27

Jerry Holthouse

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival will be rescheduled to take place September 24-27, 2020 out of an abundance of caution and for the health and safety of all Bonnaroovians, artists, staff and community.

All current tickets and onsite accommodations (camping, tent rentals, RV, etc.) will be honored for the new weekend. Fans with off-site accommodations and shuttles purchased through the festival will be contacted directly with updates.

Bonnaroo will share updates as quickly as possible via email, our website, and on our social accounts.

Please continue to radiate positivity through this uncharted time in our world.

