CJ Solar Hits The Top Ten

CJ Solar scored his first Top 10 hit, when his “Coming My Way” single peaked on the MusicRow CountryBreakout Chart this week. The upbeat single hit #31 on the Billboard Indicator Chart, tying his last single “American Girls.”

“I’m so excited to have my first Top 10 at country radio with ‘Coming My Way,’” said CJ, the 2019 MusicRow Independent Artist of the Year. “Thank you to all the stations who supported it! Can’t wait to keep building on this!!”

Over the past year, CJ saw his dream of performing on the Grand Ole Opry come true and spent many days opening for the likes of Chris Janson, Aaron Watson, Gary Allen, 38 Special and others. As a songwriter, CJ won a “Songs I Wish I’d Written” trophy from the Nashville Songwriter Awards for co-writing Morgan Wallen’s #1 hit “Up Down,” and Jason Aldean released the CJ co-written “I Don’t Drink Anymore.”

