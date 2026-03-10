LISTEN: Ben Gallaher’s “I’ll Take You”

Country rocker and viral guitar standout Ben Gallaher is gaining serious traction at country radio with his latest single, “I’ll Take You.” (listen above) The track made a strong debut this week, landing as the No. 3 Most Added Song at U.S. Country Radio according to Mediabase, further fueling his rising momentum.

Released through Stone Country Records, the guitar-driven anthem earned 26 out-of-the-box adds at country stations nationwide and also ranked as the No. 2 Most Added New Song upon its official impact date on March 9.

The single comes from Gallaher’s recently released sophomore album Time, a 13-track project that continues to showcase his signature blend of arena-ready guitar work and heartland country storytelling. The album has generated strong early buzz and helped position Gallaher as one of the genre’s emerging artists to watch.

“I’ll Take You” has already received notable industry attention, including being named one of the all-genre “Songs You Need to Know” by Rolling Stone.

Gallaher’s reputation as a standout guitarist continues to grow as well with some calling him one of the Best Guitarists in Country Music,” placing him alongside legendary players like Chet Atkins, Glen Campbell, Keith Urban, Vince Gill, and Brad Paisley.

Fans in Nashville will also have a chance to catch Gallaher live during the Tin Pan South Songwriters Festival, where he will take the stage alongside acclaimed songwriter Neil Thrasher and hitmaker Wendell Mobley. The performance is scheduled for 6 p.m. on the Jack Daniel’s Stage at 3rd & Lindsley, part of the world’s largest in-the-round songwriters festival.

