Fender Unveils John Osborne Signature Telecaster

Nashville’s own John Osborne is getting his own signature guitar. Fender Musical Instruments Corporation has officially unveiled the John Osborne Telecaster, a new model inspired by the Grammy-winning guitarist’s personal 1968 Telecaster and designed to capture the sound that has helped define his career.

Best known as one half of the award-winning duo Brothers Osborne, whose blend of country, rock, and Southern soul has produced fan favorites like “Stay a Little Longer” and “It Ain’t My Fault.” Over the years, Osborne has built a reputation as one of modern country music’s most distinctive guitar players, known for his soaring solos, expressive bends, and unmistakable tone.

Launching as part of Fender’s celebration of the Fender Telecaster’s 75th anniversary, the signature instrument blends classic Fender craftsmanship with innovative features designed for expressive, dynamic playing.

“There are a lot of amazing guitars in this world, but none are as versatile as the Telecaster,” Osborne said. “It works with every song and every genre. I want someone to pick up this instrument that I’ve played for so long and blaze their own trail with it.”

One of the guitar’s standout features is its built-in B String Bender, a mechanism that raises the B string a full step to produce pedal steel-style bends—an essential element of Osborne’s signature sound. The model also marks the first time Fender has designed a B-bender system entirely in-house.

“Working with John Osborne was really about capturing the way he plays,” said Max Gutnik, Chief Product Officer at Fender. “We started with his original ’68 Tele and collaborated closely with him to create a guitar that reflects his style—from the B-string bender to the road-worn feel—while still inspiring players to make the sound their own.”

Built with a balanced alder body and vintage-inspired aesthetics, the John Osborne Telecaster delivers the professional-grade tone and sustain that have made the Telecaster one of the most iconic guitars in music history, while honoring the artistry of one of country music’s most influential players.

