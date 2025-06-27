Diplo Teams Up with Bailey Zimmerman for “Ashes”

Multi-platinum country star Bailey Zimmerman and superproducer Diplo have joined forces to drop their electrifying new single, “Ashes,” out today. The track fuses Zimmerman’s emotionally charged vocals with Diplo’s genre-blending beats. (listen above)

This isn’t Diplo’s first foray into Nashville’s terrain. Under his country alias Thomas Wesley﻿, the producer has been steadily earning acclaim with two full-length releases: the genre-bending debut Chapter 1: Snake Oil (2020), featuring the seven-times-platinum hit “Heartless” with Morgan Wallen and Gold-certified “Dance With Me” alongside Thomas Rhett and Young Thug; and Chapter 2: Swamp Savant (2023), which includes “Heartbroken” with Jessie Murph and Polo G, plus collaborations with Morgan Wade, Parker McCollum, Sierra Ferrell, Sturgill Simpson, and more. Diplo’s musical evolution continued last year with The Mixtape, his most recent project under the Thomas Wesley banner.

On “Ashes,” those country and pop sensibilities blend in surprising and compelling ways—Zimmerman’s rising star on full display against Diplo’s textured production and forward-thinking sonic palette.

The single also previews Zimmerman’s highly anticipated sophomore album, Different Night Same Rodeo, set for release on August 8 via Atlantic Records/Warner Music Nashville. Produced by his longtime collaborator Austin Shawn, the album already boasts the superstar collaboration “Backup Plan” with Luke Combs and the Top 10 hit “Holy Smokes.” Other previously released tracks include “New to Country,” “Hell or High Water,” “Holding On,” and “Comin’ In Cold.”

Daytona-born and Tupelo-reared, Diplo has navigated an impressive multi-genre career over two decades. From Philadelphia’s legendary Hollertronix club nights to Grammy-winning global supergroups Major Lazer, LSD (with Sia and Labrinth), and Jack Ü (with Skrillex), Diplo continues to stretch musical boundaries. He’s also co-founded labels Mad Decent and Higher Ground, and has ventured into writing, film, television, and a string of Higher Ground singles.

Now, with “Ashes,” Diplo and Zimmerman stake new territory at country radio—bringing together two powerful voices and a fresh vision for modern Americana. It’s a collaboration that highlights how Nashville’s sound continues to evolve, and why the future is looking more vibrant than ever.

