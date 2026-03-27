LISTEN: Ashley Cooke, Breakup Anthem “xs”

Ashley Cooke is kicking off a bold new chapter with the release of her latest single, “xs”—a sharp, emotionally grounded breakup anthem that leans into her signature mix of honesty and vulnerability.

First introduced to fans during a standout performance at London’s C2C: Country to Country festival at The O2, “xs” immediately sparked buzz thanks to its relatable storyline and no-nonsense attitude. The moody midtempo track finds Cooke confronting betrayal head-on, turning a familiar cheating narrative into a moment of clarity and self-respect—no second chances required.

Written alongside some of Nashville’s most in-demand songwriters, including Ashley Gorley, Emily Weisband and Will Weatherly, the track is elevated further by production from Dann Huff. With a backdrop of simmering guitars and understated rhythms, “xs” delivers both emotional punch and sonic polish.

The release continues Cooke’s recent momentum, following fan-favorite tracks like “baby blues” and “the hell you are,” as well as her stripped-down ace sessions, which offered a more intimate take on songs from her 2025 project ace. Since her debut album shot in the dark, Cooke has steadily carved out her place as one of country music’s most compelling new voices, blending modern production with deeply personal storytelling.

With “xs,” she takes another confident step forward—proving once again that sometimes the strongest statement is knowing when to walk away.